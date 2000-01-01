Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Getting rid of items no longer needed come see the deals
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:27 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,860
Thumbs down Getting rid of items no longer needed come see the deals
Here is my sales thread
I'm leaning back on collecting and trying to prioritize my spending habits.
All the items in the first three pics are loose complete or indicated when missing items. No instructions with any
Offers are welcome especially if you are buying several items
I'm in Winnipeg so if shipping is a must then you are responsible for the postage.
All items were stored away from any kind of direct sunlight.
I accept Emt, paypal friends and family or if you are not good with that goods and services please add 4%
I also have some extra boxed transformers that need homes
Now there is the spiel on to the deals.

tlk cogman (complete) $15
[B]tlk voyager megatron ( complete) $25
Tlk voyager optimus prime(complete) $25
Movie 1 ice megatron (complete) $20
studio series
Jazz (complete) $25
05 optimus prime (incomplete no weapons
Never transformed ) $15
Barricade (complete ) $25
Ratchet (complete)$20
13 megatron (complete)$20
Starscream(complete) $25
stinger (incomplete/missing 3 stars) $10
Walmart deluxe optimus prime (complete) $10
Rotf scavenger (complete) $25
Rotf soundwave (complete) $10
Hftd starscream (complete) $20
Hftd highbrow (complete) $25
Evolution of bumblebee deluxe(complete) $10
Hftd banzaitron (complete) $30
Deluxe movie dropkick (complete) $12.5
Decepticon bludgeon (complete) $30
Sideways cyberverse (complete) $2
Decepticon watch meantime $5
Movie 3 air raid (complete) $15

[/COLOR][/COLOR]

wfc optimus prime (complete) $15
Wfc skywarp (complete) $15
Generations junkheap (complete)$20
T30 megatron (COMPLETE) $15
T30 bumblebee (complete)$12.5
T30 goldbug (complete) $15
T30 rhinox (complete)$30
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 15810460566216841313639658359437.jpg Views: 8 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 45820   Click image for larger version Name: 15810465140476034065980354659769.jpg Views: 8 Size: 99.3 KB ID: 45821   Click image for larger version Name: 15810465878709220378713599200537.jpg Views: 6 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 45822   Click image for larger version Name: 15810495224682725221562671700015.jpg Views: 3 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 45823  
Last edited by alternatorfan; Today at 12:49 AM.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS WAR FOR CYBERTRON WFC S51 SIEGE LEADER ASTROTRAIN MISB+
Transformers
Transformers Impossible Toys Quint-03 Quintesson Prosecutor COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
GNAW SHARKTICON Reissue HASBRO G1 TRANSFORMERS ACTION FIGURE MISB TOY NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers TFCC 2014 Timelines Trans-Mutate Transmutate & Rampage set COMPLETE
Transformers
6 Vintage G1 Go Bots Transformers BUG BITE Tiger Tank STEEL JAW Super Staks
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion Collection Pack.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.