|
Transformers Cyberverse Season Two: Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork
Digital Dimension concept artist and character designer Léo Chiola returns
with another awesome Transformers Cyberverse gallery, this time featuring a number of memorable season two characters including Backbite, Cheetor, Jetfire, Scraplet and of course Snout Leader. While we’ve mirrored just a sample
of Chiola’s designs, you can review his entire season two gallery here
, then share your thoughts about this artwork on the 2005 boards!
