Legacy Evolution Voyager Twincast Possible First Look

Coming to us from Twitter user @nessingway is what seems to be our first look at the upcoming Legacy Evolution Voyager Twincast! Pictured here in robot mode, he appears to feature an alternate smirking face and comes with a Rewind companion figure. Check it out and stay tuned for more as it will likely be getting its official reveal tomorrow!