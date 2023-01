Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk First Look

Also coming to us from @nessingway is our first look at the upcoming Legacy Evolution Voyager Metalhawk! Metalhawk appears to be a heavy retool of the Kingdom Voyager Cyclonus mold. Check it out after the break and, like Twincast, we will likely be seeing more on him tomorrow!