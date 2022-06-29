Transformers Legacy Velocitron Cosmos Official In-Hand Images & Concept Art
Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark ?Markclonus? Maher, via his Instagram account, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Velocitron Cosmos*plus some concept art images of the toy. As usual, Mark has also shared some comments about the development of this figure including the early idea of using the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Bumblebee as a base for Cosmos. Read all about it below: Do you believe?!?!Here he is folks, in all of his cybertronian glory! COSMOS! Lets get into it! For capsule programs and the mainline as a whole, we have certain allocated funds » Continue Reading.