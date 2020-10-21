Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Part 2 English Translation


Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga. The story takes places immediately after the end of the previous Abominus manga chapter (you can find an English translation*here). Story goes more complex, more great battles and some unexpected events and combinations: Rung tries to help an agonizing Spike who asks for a last favor. Computron and Abominus fight and combine with other combiner members to form Comperian and Abomenaticus respectively (combinations seen in some old G1 Japapenese TV Magazines). The Quintesson victory was &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Part 2 English Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



