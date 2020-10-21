|
Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Part 2 English Translation
Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog
English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga. The story takes places immediately after the end of the previous Abominus manga chapter (you can find an English translation here
). Story goes more complex, more great battles and some unexpected events and combinations: Rung tries to help an agonizing Spike who asks for a last favor. Computron and Abominus fight and combine with other combiner members to form Comperian and Abomenaticus respectively (combinations seen in some old G1 Japapenese TV Magazines). The Quintesson victory was » Continue Reading.
