|
Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 sighting at TRU Taiwan
TFW2005 user prime roller shares with us pictures of The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers figures being available in Toys R Us Taiwan for approximately $5. According to his sighting, these are the second wave, which includes Sqweeks, Chopter, and Hot Rod, amongst others. Packaging shows Movie 5 Optimus and Bumblebee and indicates a total of 12 distinct figures to collect.
