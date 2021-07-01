Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,902

Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut Official In-Hand Images





The official* The official* TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter *have treated us with new official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut.. We have two clear shots of the next variant of the MP-53 Masterpiece Skids mold. We have a look at the robot and alt mode showing the new deco, head and the included small Motocompo. Masterpiece MP-53+ Senator Crosscut* is already available for pre-order via our sponsors links below, so hit the links below to get your copies! Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Masterpiece Edition MP-53 Senator Crosscut*





