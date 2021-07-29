|
KFC CST-14 Rhinohorn 2.0 and CST-15 Ironpaw 2.0 Color Renders
Third party company*Keith’s Fantasy Club, also known as KFC, have revealed via their Facebook account
*the color renders of their new*CST-14 Rhinohorn 2.0 and CST-15 Ironpaw 2.0. These figures are updated molds of KFC’s previous take on G1 Cassettebots Ramhorn and Steeljaw for the Masterpiece scale. Both figures show a new cartoon-accurate design. According to the information shared both are planned for the*first quarter of 2022. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
