Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Perfect Effect PC-19B Black Gorira Jr and more Perfect Combiner Sets Coming
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,359
Perfect Effect PC-19B Black Gorira Jr and more Perfect Combiner Sets Coming


Perfect Effect have announced on their Facebook page a set of black repaints for their PC-19 figures. This deco uses Beast Wars season 1 Optimus Primal’s color scheme. The two pack of mini-Gorilla bots can transform into various weapons to accompany Perfect Effect Beast Gorira figure, which is their interpretation of a Masterpiece-styled Optimal Optimus and Primal Prime. The weapon modes include hammers, pistols, swords and battle axes. Also announced on the same Facebook page update, albeit with no pictures, is an announcement that Perfect Effect’s Perfect Combiner series will be returning for the Power of the Primes line. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Perfect Effect PC-19B Black Gorira Jr and more Perfect Combiner Sets Coming appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MIXMASTER - ROTF Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.