Perfect Effect have announced on their Facebook page
e a set of black repaints for their PC-19 figures. This deco uses Beast Wars season 1 Optimus Primal’s color scheme. The two pack of mini-Gorilla bots can transform into various weapons to accompany Perfect Effect Beast Gorira figure, which is their interpretation of a Masterpiece-styled Optimal Optimus and Primal Prime. The weapon modes include hammers, pistols, swords and battle axes. Also announced on the same Facebook page update, albeit with no pictures, is an announcement that Perfect Effect’s Perfect Combiner series will be returning for the Power of the Primes line. » Continue Reading.
.
