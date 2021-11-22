Yolopark
have updated their website with a listing and gallery
of official images of their impressive*IIES Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime action figure. This is the second release of their*officially licensed non-transformable action figures (first one was*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime
) featuring Yolopark?s Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. This movie-accurate rendition of the Autobot commander is a limited edition of 666 units, expected for release by the first quarter of 2022 with a pre-order price of $2800 approximately. Don’t forget that Yolopark is » Continue Reading.
