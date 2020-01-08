Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,028

Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype New Images And Demonstration Videos



Chinese toy company Yolopark*is showing their new*Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype*at*Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2020 and they are also revealing how the new*Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System works on this impressive action figure. This a fully licensed non-transformable 60 cm tall action figure that brings the detail and movie accuracy to a new level. The internal frame design, all the movable gears are independent however movement is driven between the connected gear parts like a real machine. This*Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (or IIES for short) is present in all the figure’s body. Attendees at the convention could visit Yolopark



The post







More... Chinese toy company Yolopark*is showing their new*Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype*at*Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2020 and they are also revealing how the new*Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System works on this impressive action figure. This a fully licensed non-transformable 60 cm tall action figure that brings the detail and movie accuracy to a new level. The internal frame design, all the movable gears are independent however movement is driven between the connected gear parts like a real machine. This*Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (or IIES for short) is present in all the figure’s body. Attendees at the convention could visit Yolopark » Continue Reading. The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Prototype New Images And Demonstration Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.