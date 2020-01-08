|
Transformers BotBots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs released in Canada
Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers BotBots Series 4 Goldrush Games 5-Packs have been released in Canada. Cybertron.ca member*Phtcndn found the latest Botbots series at ToysRUs in Sunridge, Alberta. The #Botbotschallenge continues! Happy hunting!
