Machinima?s Power Of The Primes All Episodes Available On YouTube
After being available only via the*Go90 app
in the US and via the Prime Wars Trilogy Tumblr
for the rest of the world, Machinima’s Power Of The Primes episodes are available via Machinima’s YouTube Channel.
All 10 episodes are available in Full HD, English audio only and no subtitles. If you are interested in watching this show in a friendly and easy-to-watch format, this is your chance. You can find all episodes of the last arc of the Prime Wars Trilogy on this link
.
