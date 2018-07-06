Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,629

IDW Unicron #01 ? Full Preview







The post







More... Graphic Policy Website *bring us the*IDW Unicron #01 – Full Preview.* Curiously, this is in fact just a 4-page preview, adding just one more page to the first IBooks preview *we had seen before, but we got a great gallery of the different covers from this issue. Covers A, B, Retailer Incentive A, B & C are shown. The end is near, and it seems Optimus and his friends can’t do anything stop it. Transformers: Unicron #1 (of 6) The Darkest Hour has come. Optimus Prime stages a desperate gamble as the world-eater, Unicron, approaches Windblades homeworldbut thats just the » Continue Reading. The post IDW Unicron #01 – Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

