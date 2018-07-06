|
IDW Unicron #01 ? Full Preview
Graphic Policy Website
*bring us the*IDW Unicron #01 – Full Preview.* Curiously, this is in fact just a 4-page preview, adding just one more page to the first IBooks preview
*we had seen before, but we got a great gallery of the different covers from this issue. Covers A, B, Retailer Incentive A, B & C are shown. The end is near, and it seems Optimus and his friends can’t do anything stop it. Transformers: Unicron #1 (of 6) The Darkest Hour has come. Optimus Prime stages a desperate gamble as the world-eater, Unicron, approaches Windblades homeworldbut thats just the » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Unicron #01 – Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN