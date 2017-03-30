Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Coin Revealed


Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)*has shared in-hand pictures of the coin that will be included for MP-36 Megatron, and fellow 2005 Boards member Cheem The Rup has mirrored the pictures in our boards. As previous bonus coins, it should be given away in Asia stores (except Japan) when you buy the figure. A very nice presentation for the coin and a nice bonus for the impressive MP Megatron. You can check the pictures after the jump, and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Coin Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
wervenom
Re: MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Coin Revealed
This is the one coin I'll keep. Anyone find out yet what the "exclusive" gift is yet or do we have to wait until Saturday? My impatience level is at critical for this figure
