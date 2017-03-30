Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)
*has shared in-hand pictures of the coin that will be included for MP-36 Megatron, and fellow 2005 Boards member Cheem The Rup has mirrored the pictures in our boards. As previous bonus coins, it should be given away in Asia stores (except Japan) when you buy the figure. A very nice presentation for the coin and a nice bonus for the impressive MP Megatron. You can check the pictures after the jump, and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
