Today, 07:48 PM #1 skinsquad Beasty Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 392 SKINSQUAD'S PURGE



As some of you know from the convention scene, I have been selling off my collection for a few years now. The Calgary Expo was good to me and I was able to sell off all of remaining boxed items and a good chunk of what I had left "loose".



I figured I would give these boards a try before I start posting on eBay.



DEALS FOR BULK BUY



90% of these come with instructions.



Please PM if you have any questions.



TAKARA ANIMATED



(MINTY...only transformed to bot mode then displayed)



DELUXE



TA-04 RATCHET - $25

TA-08 LOCKDOWN - $75

TA-09 BLACKARACHNIA - $75

TA-12 ARCEE - $80

TA-13 SNARL - $35

TA-16 SOUNDWAVE - $50

TA-19 SWOOP - $45

TA-21 JETFIRE & TA-22 JETSTORM - $200

TA-28 SENTINEL PRIME - $50

TA-29 JAZZ - $50

TA-30 BLUR - $60

TA-33 RODIMUS - $60

TA-34 SAMURAI PROWL - $100

TA-36 SWINDLE - $70

TA-37 WASPINATOR - $40

TA-39 JET PACK BUMBLEBEE - $70

TA-40 CYBERTRON RATCHET - $25

TA-42 OIL SLICK - $45

TA-44 ARMORHIDE - $40

TA-46 BLAZING LOCKDOWN - $50

TA-47 ELECTRO SOUNDWAVE - $60



EXCLUSIVE BLACK RODIMUS - $65



VOYAGER



TA-01 OPTIMUS PRIME - $80

TA-03 BULKHEAD - $65

TA-06 MEGATRON - $95

TA-07 STARSCREAM - $65

TA-14 SHOCKWAVE - $100

TA-15 LUGNUT - $55

TA-17 GRIMLOCK - $50

TA-20 BLACKOUT - $150

TA-32 WRECK GAR - $75

TA-35 SUNSTORM - $50

TA-45 SHOCKWAVE - $120



LEADER



TA-43 IRONHIDE - $125



HENKEI



DELUXE



C-11 IRONHIDE - $40

C-16 HOUND W/RAVAGE - $50

C-21 SMOKESCREEN - $40

D-05 OCTANE - $25



EXCLUSIVE DARKSIDE WFC OPTIMUS PRIME & MEGATRON - $150



VOYAGER



C-15 CYBERTRON INFERNO - $45



UNITED



DELUXE



UN-18 WRECK GAR - $45

UN-21 SCOURGE - $30

UN-26 THUNDERWING - $20

UN-28 AXALON - $25



FEEDBACK: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=skinsquad __________________ Last edited by skinsquad; Today at 08:02 PM .

