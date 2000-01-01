Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:40 PM
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,434
Siege Direct-Hit and Power Punch Review
While I'd love to see the other Decepticon Battle Squad members updated too, I will be happy with the very pleasant surprise of Direct-hit and Power Punch!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMvS...ature=youtu.be
