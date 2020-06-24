Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #3, Milne Arcee and Velocity Designs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,150
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #3, Milne Arcee and Velocity Designs


Artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne caps a banner comics news day and provides another view into his creative development process, by sharing the designs for Arcee and Velocity as they appear in Transformers Vs. The Terminator issue #3 and reported by fellow TFW2005 member Not Blitzwing. Arcee: She is based on a 1983 Ford Mustang. Velocity: She is based on a 1977 Pontiac Firebird. Check out the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #3, Milne Arcee and Velocity Designs appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Nemesis Prime w/ Trailer MP-10B Black Convoy Masterpiece Transformer Takara
Transformers
transformers movie toys lot
Transformers
Full Complete Set- Vintage Transformers G1 Powermaster Optimus
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Cliffjumper RID First Edition
Transformers
Transformers Human Alliance lot of 7 Bumblebee Barricade Leadfoot Soundwave more
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromaster Incomplete Anti-Aircraft Base
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Thrust MP-11NT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.