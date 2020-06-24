|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #3, Milne Arcee and Velocity Designs
Artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne caps a banner comics news day and provides another
view into his creative development process, by sharing the designs for Arcee and Velocity as they appear in Transformers Vs. The Terminator issue #3
and reported by fellow TFW2005 member Not Blitzwing. Arcee: She is based on a 1983 Ford Mustang. Velocity: She is based on a 1977 Pontiac Firebird. Check out the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
