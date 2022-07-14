The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*is back with another amazing*official stop-motion video, this time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. This new video features the 5 Autobots from the new Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary Multipack
*in a fun “behind the scenes” of their first scene together in the live-action movie. Of course the Decepticons have stopped by to watch and nothing good can happen now. It seems there will be more videos in the near future, so stay tuned with this space for more updates. Watch the video*