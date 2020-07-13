|
Transformers Studio Series Skipjack Final Production Images ? Waist Piece Fixed
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ziltama*for sharing in our boards an interesting update about*Transformers Studio Series Skipjack*mold. ziltama just received Skipjack from Amazon and he noticed that the waist*piece is fixed compared to the original Studio Series Rampage. The waist*piece in Rampage body was incorrectly assembled, showing the engine details in robot mode and the robot waist details in alt mode. Skipjack has this part in the right position, different from what we saw in our first in-hand images
*of this figure which still showed the incorrect assembly (maybe it was an early production sample). We are glad this factory mistake » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Skipjack Final Production Images – Waist Piece Fixed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca