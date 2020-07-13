Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Skipjack Final Production Images ? Waist Piece Fixed


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ziltama*for sharing in our boards an interesting update about*Transformers Studio Series Skipjack*mold. ziltama just received Skipjack from Amazon and he noticed that the waist*piece is fixed compared to the original Studio Series Rampage. The waist*piece in Rampage body was incorrectly assembled, showing the engine details in robot mode and the robot waist details in alt mode. Skipjack has this part in the right position, different from what we saw in our first in-hand images*of this figure which still showed the incorrect assembly (maybe it was an early production sample). We are glad this factory mistake &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Skipjack Final Production Images – Waist Piece Fixed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



