Just Enjoying Play and Fun as an Adult So for a few years after university i thought i had to get serious. I thought i had to be cool and that meant no fun or laughter. Recently i read the book The Power of Fun and it completely flipped my attitude towards life. Ive always loved transformers but i used to play alot in "Nostalgia" and "Collecting." Now im doing different types of play. First im doing storytelling play. Im writing fan fictions and its great fun. No bayverse letdowns when i study screenwriting and build my own narrative with actual characters and emotional pay offs. Next i am doing cosplay fun. Ive bought my beagle a bubble bee costume and im designing my own transformers costume. Its great fun. Next, we got lego optimus prime. Its so much fun building transformers.







I guess my point is that play can take many forms and you dont owe your past self anything.





