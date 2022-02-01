Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Just Enjoying Play and Fun as an Adult
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:16 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 374
Thumbs up Just Enjoying Play and Fun as an Adult
So for a few years after university i thought i had to get serious. I thought i had to be cool and that meant no fun or laughter. Recently i read the book The Power of Fun and it completely flipped my attitude towards life. Ive always loved transformers but i used to play alot in "Nostalgia" and "Collecting." Now im doing different types of play. First im doing storytelling play. Im writing fan fictions and its great fun. No bayverse letdowns when i study screenwriting and build my own narrative with actual characters and emotional pay offs. Next i am doing cosplay fun. Ive bought my beagle a bubble bee costume and im designing my own transformers costume. Its great fun. Next, we got lego optimus prime. Its so much fun building transformers.



I guess my point is that play can take many forms and you dont owe your past self anything.
__________________
Jonnydark is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
play

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.