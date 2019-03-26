|
X-Transbots Toys MX Gravestone (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motormaster) Prototype Images
X-Transbots Weibo
*have shared images of their*MX Gravestone (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motormaster) prototype for your viewing pleasure. This is the last component of X-Transbots Monolith, their take on G1 Menasor. Gravestone looks fairly cartoon-accurate while taking some changes on the body. We think this could be due to the combiner mode. The images show it as a highly poseable figure and it will sure please fans who are collecting this Stunticon group. According to the comparisons images, Gravestone is a bit taller than MP-10 Optimus Prime and other X-Transbots Stunticons. We are yet to see images of the full colored » Continue Reading.
