Flame Toys Furai Model Shattered Glass Drift
Flame Toys has updated their Facebook
with the full reveal of their next Furai Model kit, Shattered Glass Drift. Shattered Glass Drift is a repaint of the Drift model kit
that came out last year. He retails for $50 and will be out in June 2021. Check out the rest of the images after the jump!
