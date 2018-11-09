|
Transformers Metal Earth Legends: Collectible Series
Fascinations Metal Earth, makers of rather stunning and precise model kits that you may*remember,
*have listed a new Collectible Series line in their 2019*catalog!
*Featured this time around are Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Shockwave, Soundwave and Starscream. These amazingly detailed DIY models start as 1-sheets and finish as an amazing 3-D color model. Use the easy-to-follow instructions included with the sheet to pop out the pieces, bend the tabs, and connect them at the attachment points! Will you be adding these kits to your collection? Check out a sample of photos attached to this post from*Entertainment Earth
*and*look for listings » Continue Reading.
