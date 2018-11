Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,420

Transformers Metal Earth Legends: Collectible Series



Fascinations Metal Earth, makers of rather stunning and precise model kits that you may*



The post







More... Fascinations Metal Earth, makers of rather stunning and precise model kits that you may* remember, *have listed a new Collectible Series line in their 2019* catalog! *Featured this time around are Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Shockwave, Soundwave and Starscream. These amazingly detailed DIY models start as 1-sheets and finish as an amazing 3-D color model. Use the easy-to-follow instructions included with the sheet to pop out the pieces, bend the tabs, and connect them at the attachment points! Will you be adding these kits to your collection? Check out a sample of photos attached to this post from* Entertainment Earth *and*look for listings » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Metal Earth Legends: Collectible Series appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.