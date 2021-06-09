Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FS WFC G2 MEGATRON / WFC DEEP COVER / UNI CYCLONUS
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:49 PM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,091
FS WFC G2 MEGATRON / WFC DEEP COVER / UNI CYCLONUS
WFC G2 megatron $50 SHIPPED (has box and instructions)
WFC deep cover $40 SHIPPED (has box and instructions)
Universe Cyclonus $30 shipped (no paperwork)

All in great shape. Buy all three for $100 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210609_070037.jpg Views: 1 Size: 85.7 KB ID: 49509   Click image for larger version Name: 20210620_103939.jpg Views: 0 Size: 78.1 KB ID: 49510   Click image for larger version Name: 20210620_103946.jpg Views: 1 Size: 80.8 KB ID: 49511  
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
ORIGINAL VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 KUP 1986 HASBRO JAPAN TAKARA AUTOBOT
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Optimus Prime. 2003 - Mint in Sealed Box
Transformers
lot vintage toys transformer
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Sludge complete POTP G1 Volcanicus CW
Transformers
loose Transformers Power of the Primes DINOBOT SLUDGE - no accessories
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Prowl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.