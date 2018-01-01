|
Transformers: Rescue Bots Wave 18 And Rescue Guard Listing
Entertainment Earth has been updated with new listings for*Transformers: Rescue Bots Wave 18 and Bumblebee Rescue Guard. What’s interesting is the fact that Heatwave is no longer a Firetruck on this latest wave. Though we have seen him on his Speedboat and Dinosaur modes, this is the first time we are seeing an altmode of a Race-Car for Heatwave. The case
includes 6 individually packaged Transformers toys: 1x TRA RBT RESCAN CHASE THE POLICE BOT 1x TRA RBT RESCAN BOULDER CONSTRUCTION BOT 1x TRA RBT BRUSHFIRE 1x TRA RBT BUMBLEBEE 1x TRA RBT HEATWAVE THE FIRE BOT 1x TRA » Continue Reading.
