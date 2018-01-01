Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,485

Transformers: Rescue Bots Wave 18 And Rescue Guard Listing



Entertainment Earth has been updated with new listings for*Transformers: Rescue Bots Wave 18 and Bumblebee Rescue Guard. What’s interesting is the fact that Heatwave is no longer a Firetruck on this latest wave. Though we have seen him on his Speedboat and Dinosaur modes, this is the first time we are seeing an altmode of a Race-Car for Heatwave.



The case includes 6 individually packaged Transformers toys: 1x TRA RBT RESCAN CHASE THE POLICE BOT 1x TRA RBT RESCAN BOULDER CONSTRUCTION BOT 1x TRA RBT BRUSHFIRE 1x TRA RBT BUMBLEBEE 1x TRA RBT HEATWAVE THE FIRE BOT 1x TRA





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.