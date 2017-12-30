|
WTF @ TFW Episode 491 Now Online!
Seth and Vangelus hit some listener questions after their own post-Star Wars post-hot post-takes pre-recording session. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 491
Also, check out*some disorganized thoughts the team had on The Last Jedi! Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update.
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.