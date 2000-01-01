Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:37 PM
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 463
Netflix Soundwave - What's the deal?
Did I miss this somehow?

Did it ever get released up north?

Anyone have a preorder they're aware of or somewhere selling if it's somehow already out?
Today, 07:49 PM
Ransak The Elder
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 149
Re: Netflix Soundwave - What's the deal?
walmart exclusive... out in asia but not in NA yet. No preorders because walmart is a nightmare
