Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Netflix Soundwave - What's the deal?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:37 PM
#
1
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 463
Netflix Soundwave - What's the deal?
Did I miss this somehow?
Did it ever get released up north?
Anyone have a preorder they're aware of or somewhere selling if it's somehow already out?
Soundwaves
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Soundwaves
Find More Posts by Soundwaves
Today, 07:49 PM
#
2
Ransak The Elder
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 149
Re: Netflix Soundwave - What's the deal?
walmart exclusive... out in asia but not in NA yet. No preorders because walmart is a nightmare
Ransak The Elder
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Ransak The Elder
Find More Posts by Ransak The Elder
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Bandai Gundam Transformers Defenders Japanese soft vinyl robot figures lot of 5
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
TRANSFORMERS DECEPTICON MEGATRON G1. 1983 TAKARA JAPAN.
LOT OF TRANSFORMERS PARTS AND FIGURES. G1. 1983/4 TAKARA JAPAN.
transformers g1 cassette man shiantai taiwan version (soundwave)
LOT OF 5 TRANSFORMERS G1. 1983/4 TAKARA JAPAN. SOME WITH INSTRUCTIONS.
Transformers Optimus Prime Stealth Force 2010 Dreamworks Hasbro Missiles Lights
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:35 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.