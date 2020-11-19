|
Kirby Morrow, Armada/Energon Rad & Cybertron Hot Shot Voice, Has Passed Away
We are saddened to report that Kirby Morrow, the voice of Armada/Energon Rad and Cybertron Hot Shot*has died at the age of 47. An article on*Gateworld.net*
has just confirmed it. Kirby Morrow became part of the Transformers franchise as the voice of Rad White, the young Autobot human friend in Transformers Armada and Energon. After that, he became Hot Shot’s voice in the Transformers Cybertron cartoon. Besides Transformers he also worked in several other animated productions like Cyclops in*X-Men: Evolution, Goku in*Dragon Ball Z, and Michaelangelo in*Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, Cole in Lego Ninjago among other roles. Additionally, Mr. » Continue Reading.
