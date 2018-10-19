|
TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode
TFcon sponsor*Ages Three and Up
*is proud to announce the TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive*R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode*from Mastermind Creations. This figure features a beautiful new color scheme, headsculpt and fully articulated cape accessory. This piece will be available at the MMC Booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be $100. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
*returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the*Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center*in Rosemont, IL with special guests*BUD DAVIS*(the voices of Generation 1 » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.