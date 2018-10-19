Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode


TFcon sponsor*Ages Three and Up*is proud to announce the TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive*R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode*from Mastermind Creations. This figure features a beautiful new color scheme, headsculpt and fully articulated cape accessory. This piece will be available at the MMC Booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be $100. TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention*returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the*Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel &#38; Conference Center*in Rosemont, IL with special guests*BUD DAVIS*(the voices of Generation 1 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Chicago 2018 exclusive R-29AM Aero Alpha Asterisk Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



