Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+B Dia Burnout





Takara Tomy continue with their rain of reveals today, and now we have our first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+B Dia Burnout. This a new black redeco of the Masterpiece MP-53 Skids mold with a new head, inspired by the*Diaclone black Honda City Turbo mold (which later became G1 Skids) which is also known as Burn Out in later modern renditions .**MP-53+B Dia Burnout will include 4 weapons (which were previously packed with Masterpiece Skids, Reboost and Crosscut), the mini*motocompo and a golden hologram pilot (using Carly figurine included with MP-44 Optimus Prime). Dia Burnout will be a

