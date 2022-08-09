Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 New Promotional Images & Video


Hot on the heels of the reveal of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector R5 toy, Takara Tomy have updated their website with a page featuring new promotional images of the*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 figure.* The new images show off Optimus Prime poseability as well as his accessories: the Matrix Of Leadership, lens shield and a mini Canon EOS R5 camera that can be held in Optimus’ hands. According to the information on Takara Tomy site, the EOS R5 alt mode has been planned to be as accurate as possible and it was reproduced &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 New Promotional Images & Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



