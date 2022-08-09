Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,746
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector Revealed


Thanks to TFW2005 member*Fc203 for sharing in our forums our first official images of the new*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector. Similar to the previously revealed Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime, this figure also transform into a realistic*Canon*EOS R5 camera. In fact, the mold seems just a slight retool of the Optimus Prime mold now featuring G1 Reflector’s deco and head. It will include a mini G1 Reflector camera (it can split in three pieces), and a new*Quantum Dial (instead of the Matrix). Reflector R5 will be sold as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for*19800 Yen ($146.66) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.