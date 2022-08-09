Thanks to TFW2005 member*Fc203 for sharing in our forums our first official images of the new*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector. Similar to the previously revealed Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime, this figure also transform into a realistic*Canon*EOS R5 camera. In fact, the mold seems just a slight retool of the Optimus Prime mold now featuring G1 Reflector’s deco and head. It will include a mini G1 Reflector camera (it can split in three pieces), and a new*Quantum Dial (instead of the Matrix). Reflector R5 will be sold as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive
for*19800 Yen ($146.66) » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Canon x Transformers Reflector Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...