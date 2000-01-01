|
Re: WFC-09 BumbleBee
Never heard of a re-release coming.. and couldn't find what sites you're talking about.
It was a Netflix exclusive to Walmart as far as I know with a few places managing to get some somehow.
From what I've heard, the issue with it is the licensing from VW, and why the following one in that set was the Cliff jumper mold with his head.
