WFC-09 BumbleBee Hey all,

So I've seen some people advertising preorders for WFC-09 BumbleBee. Problem is they're asking $80 + freight.



I've heard this is a Walmart exclusive. I'd rather not spend that much on a $30 figure. 3 times the cost once you factor in freight.



So I guess my question is.. Should I suck it up and just order it or will this be released to other stores in a non Netflix box?



Never heard of a re-release coming.. and couldn't find what sites you're talking about.

It was a Netflix exclusive to Walmart as far as I know with a few places managing to get some somehow.

From what I've heard, the issue with it is the licensing from VW, and why the following one in that set was the Cliff jumper mold with his head.



It was a Netflix exclusive to Walmart as far as I know with a few places managing to get some somehow.



From what I've heard, the issue with it is the licensing from VW, and why the following one in that set was the Cliff jumper mold with his head. __________________

