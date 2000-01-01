Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page WFC-09 BumbleBee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:08 PM   #1
Dreggs
Mini-Con
Join Date: May 2021
Location: Canada
Posts: 2
WFC-09 BumbleBee
Hey all,
So I've seen some people advertising preorders for WFC-09 BumbleBee. Problem is they're asking $80 + freight.

I've heard this is a Walmart exclusive. I'd rather not spend that much on a $30 figure. 3 times the cost once you factor in freight.

So I guess my question is.. Should I suck it up and just order it or will this be released to other stores in a non Netflix box?

I don't care about the box but this Bumblebee seems perfect to almost finish the collection.
Dreggs is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:23 PM   #2
imfallenangel
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 797
Re: WFC-09 BumbleBee
Never heard of a re-release coming.. and couldn't find what sites you're talking about.

It was a Netflix exclusive to Walmart as far as I know with a few places managing to get some somehow.

From what I've heard, the issue with it is the licensing from VW, and why the following one in that set was the Cliff jumper mold with his head.
__________________
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
imfallenangel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Mighty Jaxx Hasbro Transformers X Quiccs: Soundwave
Transformers
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Vintage transformers lot
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.