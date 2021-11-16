TFcon is very happy to announce Andr? Sogliuzzo the voice of Sideswipe in Transformers Revenge of the Fallen and Clawtrap in Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Andr? will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Andr? Sogliuzzo is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
