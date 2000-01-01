Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:05 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,723
Xmas 2021 standie?
Just wondering aloud, not based on any actual sighting

Wonder if Hasbro gonna put out a standie for this Xmas
And what might be on it?

Last year's was a bunch of Kingdom wave 1 deluxe, voyager and I think leaders?
Remember the whole $30 Primal/Cyclonus rush? good times

Year before people got assorted old Siege wave figs in the standies, instead of any Earthrise - remember people sighted various waves in their standies, any waves between 2-4 (5?) were in em
I remember my local WM's standie was all wave 2; so a slight resurgence of Siege Ironhide at the time

This year, with Legacy being (what, 2nd quarter 2022?), makes me wonder if they release any this year, if there's gonna be late wave Kingdom stuff on em

And maybe wave 4 (& 5???) deluxe/voyagers won't be so hard to acquire after all?

Just a fleeting fancy
