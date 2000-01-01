evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,723

Xmas 2021 standie? Just wondering aloud, not based on any actual sighting



Wonder if Hasbro gonna put out a standie for this Xmas

And what might be on it?



Last year's was a bunch of Kingdom wave 1 deluxe, voyager and I think leaders?

Remember the whole $30 Primal/Cyclonus rush? good times



Year before people got assorted old Siege wave figs in the standies, instead of any Earthrise - remember people sighted various waves in their standies, any waves between 2-4 (5?) were in em

I remember my local WM's standie was all wave 2; so a slight resurgence of Siege Ironhide at the time



This year, with Legacy being (what, 2nd quarter 2022?), makes me wonder if they release any this year, if there's gonna be late wave Kingdom stuff on em



And maybe wave 4 (& 5???) deluxe/voyagers won't be so hard to acquire after all?



Just a fleeting fancy

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________