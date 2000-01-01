|
Xmas 2021 standie?
Just wondering aloud, not based on any actual sighting
Wonder if Hasbro gonna put out a standie for this Xmas
And what might be on it?
Last year's was a bunch of Kingdom wave 1 deluxe, voyager and I think leaders?
Remember the whole $30 Primal/Cyclonus rush? good times
Year before people got assorted old Siege wave figs in the standies, instead of any Earthrise - remember people sighted various waves in their standies, any waves between 2-4 (5?) were in em
I remember my local WM's standie was all wave 2; so a slight resurgence of Siege Ironhide at the time
This year, with Legacy being (what, 2nd quarter 2022?), makes me wonder if they release any this year, if there's gonna be late wave Kingdom stuff on em
And maybe wave 4 (& 5???) deluxe/voyagers won't be so hard to acquire after all?
Just a fleeting fancy