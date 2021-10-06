|
Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki ? New Promotional Video & Images
The official Takara Tomy YouTube channel
has just uploaded* a new promotional video of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki. The video shows several details and gimmicks of this new Masterpiece mold, specially in the beautiful Shinkansen Type 0 alt mode, robot mode poseabilty and a teaser of the Raiden combiner! Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
