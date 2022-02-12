Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
First Design and Sculpt Reveal for Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy, Me


Kotobukiya has been producing Bishoujo statues for Hasbro properties such as My Little Pony and G.I. Joe in their Bishoujo line for a bit now. Now Kotobukiya has moved to adding Transformers to their statue product line! This announcement was made during the Kotobukiya Collection [Winter] online event livestream for figures and statues, and the line is off to a great start, beginning with the leader of the Autobots, Convoy! During the YouTube livestream, the concept art was shown, along with a video of the first sculpt on a pedestal. Convoy is decked out with shades, a jacket, a briefcase &#187; Continue Reading.

They should've given the Covoy girl a scarf or something to cover her mouth and serve as an equivalent to Convoy's mouth-plate.
