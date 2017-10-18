ToyRUs Exclusive The Last Knight Infernocus, Skullitron And Megatron Released In The
Great news for UK TLK collectors. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*ALPHA PRIMUS for reporting that*ToyRUs Exclusive The Last Knight Infernocus, Skullitron And Megatron Were Released In The UK. Legion Class Combiner 5-pack*Infernocus (based on Beast Hunters Abominus), Deluxe Skullitron (repaint and remold of Deluxe TLK Steelbane) and Deluxe Megatron (redeco of the 2013 Generations Megatron) finally made their way into UK ToyRUs and it seems there are plenty of them in stock. Infernocus is £37.99 (50.17 US Dollars), and Deluxe Skullitron and Megatron are*£21.99 (29 US Dollars). Happy hunting for all UK fans and we hope more figures are