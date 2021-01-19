Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Your latest haul (2021 edition)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:38 AM
#
1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,822
Your latest haul (2021 edition)
The place to post pictures of the new stuff you just got.
Today: Toyworld Optimus and the XTB Menasor trailer.
__________________
My BST list is
HERE
.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Find More Posts by Pascal
Today, 12:42 AM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,413
Re: Your latest haul (2021 edition)
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
The place to post pictures of the new stuff you just got.
Today: Toyworld Optimus and the XTB Menasor trailer
Nice, surprised that you got TW Prime already. Still waiting on mine to ship.
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ssjgoku22
Find More Posts by ssjgoku22
Today, 12:46 AM
#
3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,822
Re: Your latest haul (2021 edition)
Got it from Robotoybase, but Geekstuff in Laval got it too last week.
__________________
My BST list is
HERE
.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Find More Posts by Pascal
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe DINOBOT SLUDGE Figure Hasbro 2017
Transformers Studio Series 17 Shadow Raider NEW Sealed FREE SHIPPING
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Missiles *Set Of 2*
Transformers Cybertron Trilogy *1* Missile For Mincon Land Team Member Crack
Transformers Lot - Parts & Repair - ROTF DOTM 2007 Movie Series Leader Class
AUTHENTIC - VINTAGE - 1984 - BEACHCOMBER - TRANSFORMERS - G1 - TAKARA - UNBROKEN
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:43 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.