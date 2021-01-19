Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:38 AM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,822
Your latest haul (2021 edition)
The place to post pictures of the new stuff you just got.

Today: Toyworld Optimus and the XTB Menasor trailer.

My BST list is HERE.
Today, 12:42 AM
ssjgoku22
Crossover
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,413
Re: Your latest haul (2021 edition)
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
The place to post pictures of the new stuff you just got.

Today: Toyworld Optimus and the XTB Menasor trailer
Nice, surprised that you got TW Prime already. Still waiting on mine to ship.
Today, 12:46 AM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,822
Re: Your latest haul (2021 edition)
Got it from Robotoybase, but Geekstuff in Laval got it too last week.
My BST list is HERE.
