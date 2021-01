Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,032

Want To Buy G1 Action Masters Looking for complete G1 Action Masters from the North American line.

I already have Optimus Prime, Jazz and Wheeljack but looking for all the others.

Thanks.





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca