Third party company*Dr Wu,*via their*Weibo account
,*have shared images of the color prototypes of their*new*DW-E11 Acid Rain, DW-E14 Purple Lightning & DW-E17 Solar Wind (Micromaster Scale G1 Rainmakers). These are new entries in Dr Wu?s Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. These figures are just 5.5 cm tall and they are direct redecos of*DW-E08 Star Fear/G1 Starscream
now in the G1 Rainmakers. These figures will be a limited run available by the end of March this year. See all the mirrored images after the jump and » Continue Reading.
