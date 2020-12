Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster

The official Transformers social media channels have just uploaded a new Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster. The new poster features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Wheeljack and Arcee with the Ark flying in the center. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix this December 30. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then let us know your expectations on the next War For Cybertron trilogy chapter.