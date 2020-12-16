Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,871
Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster


The official Transformers social media channels have just uploaded a new Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster. The new poster features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Wheeljack and Arcee with the Ark flying in the center. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix this December 30. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then let us know your expectations on the next War For Cybertron trilogy chapter.

The post Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise New Promotional Poster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID First Edition Deluxe Arcee New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Prime Animated Show First Edition Deluxe Bumblebee Factory Sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Blaster Ravage Laser Beak Frenzy
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID First Edition Deluxe Starscream New
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In DisguIse RID First Edition Deluxe Starscream New
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID Deluxe Cliffjumper New Unopened Sealed
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.