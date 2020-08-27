Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet In-Ha
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,316
Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet In-Ha


Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet. Ratchet will be included in the Amazon exclusive*Paradron Medics 2-Pack together with*Lifeline*(Earthrise Arcee redeco). Ratchet is a slight remold and redeco of*Earthrise Ironhide, so he features all the things you may love or not about this mold. We also have comparison shots next to the some of the rest of the Earthrise toys, proving to be a nice addition to your growing Earthrise Autobot collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:38 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 357
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet I
reviewer comes off as a cry baby
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Parts 1985 BLUESTREAK weapon missile x2 vintage
Transformers
NEW KRE-O Transformers Megatron (30688) - In Factory Sealed Box
Transformers
Transformers (1985) - Stickers (unused)
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Exclusive Decepticon Soundwave
Transformers
1985 Transformers Original G1 Triplechanger Astrotrain Sealed Box -HARD TO FIND!
Transformers
Transformers Starscream G1 re issue walmart exclusive Unopened
Transformers
Fans toys Transformers Stunticoms Roadking Breakdown & Magnum
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.