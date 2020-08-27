|
Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet In-Ha
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet. Ratchet will be included in the Amazon exclusive*Paradron Medics 2-Pack
together with*Lifeline*(Earthrise Arcee redeco). Ratchet is a slight remold and redeco of*Earthrise Ironhide, so he features all the things you may love or not about this mold. We also have comparison shots next to the some of the rest of the Earthrise toys, proving to be a nice addition to your growing Earthrise Autobot collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Deluxe Class Ratchet In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca