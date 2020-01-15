|
Transformers Authentics Titan Changer Starscream Found In The US
We learned about some new*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Starscream and Grimlock
while back in January, and now Twitter user*@ShawnTheMonk
*lets us know that the 11-inch Authentics Titan Changer Starscream was fund at a Dollar General store in*Falkville, Alabama. The figure was priced $10.00 which seems a good price for this big and easy-to-transform toy. His wave partner Grimlock may surface soon too.  
