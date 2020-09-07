|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager Out In The UK
Attention UK fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*DaftRaider*for giving us the heads up that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager is out in the UK. Earthrise Voyager Quintesson Judge was found at*Smyths in Crayford today. His wave partner Earthrise Megatron should be out too. Happy hunting!  
