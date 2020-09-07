Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager Out In The UK


Attention UK fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*DaftRaider*for giving us the heads up that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager is out in the UK. Earthrise Voyager Quintesson Judge was found at*Smyths in Crayford today. His wave partner Earthrise Megatron should be out too. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



