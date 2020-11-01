|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Final Week
October closed with a big international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. The next wave of Netflix War For Cybertron figures is hitting more countries, as well as the latest Earthrise Deluxe waves. New Cyberverse toys surface in Asia and Europe while Studio Series toys still show a good distribution with sightings in Colombia and Germany, and the #Botbotschallenge continues in Hungary. We have noticed that the new Cyberverse Officer Class Optimus which was released as a Walmart exclusive in the US, seems to be a general retail release in the rest of the world » Continue Reading.
