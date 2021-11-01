Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor David Kaye to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon is very pleased to welcome David Kaye to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated. David will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. David Kaye is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at
