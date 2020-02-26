|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 3 More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Suzanne
and the TCG
team reveal the latest additions to Wave 5: Intrusion Countermeasures Software Chromedome Autobot Stylor Opponent’s powerful actions cramping your style? Chromedome lets you deal with Actions…permanently.* Pair him with Stylor for extra defense, or use a different Titan Master to fit your play style. Turning your opponents move against them creates awesome moments in games. This is gonna create some Moments. Check out the attached artwork for more details, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
